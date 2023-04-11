WATCH LIVE

Arsonists set fire to same car twice at Mayfair dealership, Philly police say

Police say the suspects set the first fire on March 28 and the second fire on March 31.

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Tuesday, April 11, 2023 6:19PM
New video shows the suspects wanted for setting fire to a car – twice – at a dealership Mayfair section of Philadelphia.

It happened on the 6300 block of the Roosevelt Boulevard.

Police say the suspects set the first fire at 12:35 a.m. on March 28 and the second fire at 1:04 a.m. on March 31.

Surveillance video from the March 28 fire shows at least two people lighting the fire and then hopping a fence.

They fled down a rear alleyway on Leonard Street toward Robbins Avenue.

If you have any information call or text police at 215-686-TIPS(8477) or submit a tip online.

