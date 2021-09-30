carjacking

Video captures violent carjacking in Philadelphia; 2 suspects wanted

The incident happened Monday night on the 2600 block of Kensington Avenue in the city's Kensington section.
By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for two suspects who are wanted in connection with a violent carjacking earlier this week.

According to police, the female victim was sitting outside a pizza shop in her cousin's car when a man walked up and asked for the time. Within seconds, the woman was pulled right out of the vehicle.

Video released by police shows the violent ordeal.



Police say the woman tried to get back in the vehicle to stop the suspect, but she was ultimately dragged several feet before one suspect behind the wheel got away.

The woman was able to call for help after she ran into the pizza shop where her cousin was located. She was treated at an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

