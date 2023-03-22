Carjackings down in most of Philadelphia, but not in the northeast

Police said many of the people being targeted are food and pizza delivery drivers. However, another major target is people at gas stations.

Police urge people to be aware of their surroundings at all times.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police report a surge in carjackings in the northeast part of the city despite a drop in the number of cases in 2023.

Year over year, police noted a more than 30% drop in carjackings in Philadelphia, but a 30% increase in the northeast district. That includes four carjackings in three hours on Monday night.

"For some unknown reason they are targeting people in the northeast," said Captain Jason Smith with the Philadelphia Police Department.

He said the same two people were likely responsible for four armed carjackings on Monday. In all of those cases, two men wearing all black with a mask over their faces used guns to take cars, wallets, phones and other belongings.

"The first vehicle that was carjacked was subsequently used in the additional carjackings," said Smith.

People who live in areas of the northeast have noticed an increase in carjackings.

"It's my neighborhood, I live here. That's what I'm seeing and hearing," said Lewis Cespedes.

Police said many of the people being targeted are food and pizza delivery drivers. However, another major target is people at gas stations.

They urge people to be aware of their surroundings at all times.

There are several theories as to why Philadelphia saw a drop in overall carjackings this year. One thought is that Kias and Hyundais have become popular targets to steal when they are unoccupied, leading to fewer carjackings.