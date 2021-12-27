Man shot in shoulder during Southwest Philadelphia carjacking

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was shot during a carjacking in Southwest Philadelphia, police say.
Officers responded to the 7000 block of Greenway Avenue just before 1 a.m. Monday.
Police say the victim was shot in the shoulder. The suspect drove away with his black Toyota Rav 4.
The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
Police say the suspect fled the scene.
