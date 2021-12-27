carjacking

Man shot in shoulder during Southwest Philadelphia carjacking

The suspect drove away with the victim's black Toyota Rav 4.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Man shot in Southwest Philly carjacking

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was shot during a carjacking in Southwest Philadelphia, police say.

Officers responded to the 7000 block of Greenway Avenue just before 1 a.m. Monday.

Police say the victim was shot in the shoulder. The suspect drove away with his black Toyota Rav 4.

SEE ALSO: Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon: Being carjacked in Philadelphia's FDR Park 'particularly upsetting'

The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police say the suspect fled the scene.

MORE TOP STORIES:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiashootingcarjacking
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CARJACKING
Congresswoman Scanlon: Carjacking in FDR Park 'particularly upsetting'
5 teens charged after congresswoman carjacked in Philadelphia
Man carjacked, shot in SW Philadelphia
Video captures suspect trying to steal delivery driver's car
TOP STORIES
3 killed after driver slams into AC Expressway toll booth: Police
Father, 2 sons killed in Christmas morning house fire
Mummers Parade: Full list of parking restrictions and road closures
Eagles beat Giants 34-10. Here's how Philly can clinch playoff berth
4 injured after drive-by shooting in North Philly
Sarah Weddington, lawyer who argued Roe v. Wade, dies at 76
Shoppers flock to stores for post-Christmas returns
Show More
Why messaging on boosters isn't working
West Philly friends donate toys and coats to neighborhood
More than 2,700 flights canceled since Christmas Eve
Sweet repeat: Brothers regift same hard candy for decades
Man dies after Christmas Day shooting in Delaware
More TOP STORIES News