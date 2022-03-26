Police: Woman seriously injured after assault, carjacking in Port Richmond; 2 men sought

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a carjacking in Port Richmond Saturday afternoon that left a woman injured.The incident happened around 4 p.m. at Castor Avenue and Tulip Street.Authorities say the woman was reportedly carjacked, thrown out of her vehicle, and beaten with a bat by two men.She is now being treated at Temple University Hospital with serious injuries but is expected to recover.The victim's car, believed to be a silver Chevy Equinox, was later recovered on the 3600 block of Corral Street, according to police.A bat was also recovered in the back seat of the victim's car.Police have not been able to identify her at this time.So far, no arrests have been made.