Police: Woman seriously injured after assault, carjacking in Port Richmond; 2 men sought

The incident happened around 4 p.m. at Castor Avenue and Tulip Street.
Authorities say the woman was reportedly carjacked, thrown out of her vehicle, and beaten with a bat by two men.
She is now being treated at Temple University Hospital with serious injuries but is expected to recover.
The victim's car, believed to be a silver Chevy Equinox, was later recovered on the 3600 block of Corral Street, according to police.
A bat was also recovered in the back seat of the victim's car.
Police have not been able to identify her at this time.
So far, no arrests have been made.