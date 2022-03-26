carjacking

Police: Woman seriously injured after assault, carjacking in Port Richmond; 2 men sought

Authorities say the woman was reportedly carjacked, thrown out of her vehicle, and beaten with a bat by two men.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a carjacking in Port Richmond Saturday afternoon that left a woman injured.

The incident happened around 4 p.m. at Castor Avenue and Tulip Street.

She is now being treated at Temple University Hospital with serious injuries but is expected to recover.

The victim's car, believed to be a silver Chevy Equinox, was later recovered on the 3600 block of Corral Street, according to police.

A bat was also recovered in the back seat of the victim's car.

Police have not been able to identify her at this time.

So far, no arrests have been made.

