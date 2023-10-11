2 teens injured when carjacking ends in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard in Northeast Philadelphia

2 teens injured when carjacking ends in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two teens were injured when a carjacking ended in a crash in Northeast Philadelphia early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened just after 2 a.m. on the Roosevelt Boulevard near Fillmore Terrace.

Police say a 15-year-old and 17-year-old stole a vehicle and then crashed into a tree at a high rate of speed.

The tree was knocked over during the impact.

The car then crashed into another tree, leaving debris scattered on the road.

The teens were trapped inside the car until first responders rescued them, police said.

They were taken to an area hospital. The extent of their injuries is currently unknown.

Police said the teens will be facing charges.

