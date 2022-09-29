Carjackings double over last year in Philadelphia, data obtained by Action News shows

There have been more than 1,000 carjackings year to date, compared to fewer than 500 at the same point in 2021.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Carjackings have doubled over the last year in Philadelphia according to data obtained by Action News.

As of late September, there have been more than 1,000 carjackings year to date, compared to less than 500 this same time in 2021.

One recent incident was caught on camera. Amir Harvey, 20, of Philadelphia is facing federal charges for allegedly carjacking a woman and her daughter in the driveway of a home in the 8900 block of Maxwell Place.

"Other than homicide and shooting victims, it's the third most prevalent thing that's happening country-wide," said Inspector Charles Layton, with the Philadelphia police.

Action News plotted all the carjackings this year in Philadelphia on a map to see what areas were hotspots in the city. It shows nearly the entire city is seeing the problem.

"At night time, I don't go out unless I have to," said Katherine Walker of North Philadelphia. She said she keeps her doors locked, but is worried that she could be a victim.

"When I'm at a light or a stop sign and I have my window cracked and I see someone, I roll it up and make sure my door is locked," said Sharon Bracey of North Philadelphia.

According to police, it's more common to be carjacked while sitting in a parked car, rather than while driving.

"The first thing we do is look down at our phone. Now we're not paying attention to what's going on and we're easy targets at that point," said Inspector Layton.

Police warn drivers not to let their cars warm up in driveways as it gets colder because that could make you a target.