Philadelphia church burglary suspect caught on camera

Philadelphia police want to know if you recognize this church burglar.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are trying to track down a burglar who broke into a church in Southwest Philadelphia.

Surveillance video released by police on Thursday shows the moment the male suspect make his way into the Christ Haven Pentecostal Church on the 6800 block of Lindberg Boulevard back on Nov. 23.

Police say the burglar tried to take several large items, such as televisions, but was stopped when the church alarm went off.

He did get away with several smaller objects, valued at several hundred dollars.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call Southwest Detective Division at 215-686-3183/3184.

