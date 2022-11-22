Suspect steals $20,000 to $25,000 from Philadelphia church

Police say the suspect broke through a glass door to enter the church. He went to the main office and stole from the safe.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are searching for a burglary suspect who stole thousands of dollars from a Philadelphia church.

It happened around 11:15 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12 at the ENON Tabernacle Church on the 2800 block of Cheltenham Avenue in East Mount Airy.

According to police, the church notified authorities of the burglary on Monday.

Surveillance video released by police on Tuesday shows the suspect walking through the parking lot.

He then breaks through a glass door to enter the church.

The suspect heads to the main office and breaks into the safe.

Police say he took $20,000 to $25,000 in cash and checks.

The suspect was seen wearing a black coat, pants, sneakers, mask and yellow and black work gloves. He was also wearing a black backpack with "BRAND" written on the back.

Anyone with information should call police at 215-686-3353/3354.