PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Firefighters worked to save a church in the Cobbs Creek section of Philadelphia.

The fire broke out late Sunday night inside the Bible Church of the Lord Jesus Christ of the Apostolic Faith at 60th Street and Cedar Avenue.

Flames gutted the second floor of the church which was under renovation.

No injuries were reported.

The search for what caused the fire is underway.