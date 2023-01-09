Man charged after antique brass railing stolen from outside Philadelphia's City Hall

Officials said Raymond Shendock is charged with burglary, institutional vandalism, theft and other crimes.

Officials estimate the stolen antique could be worth $15,000 to $20,000.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man has been arrested and charged for his role in the theft of a historic brass railing outside Philadelphia's City Hall, the district attorney's office said.

Raymond Shendock is charged with burglary, institutional vandalism, theft and other crimes.

According to officials, the theft happened on December 8 around 6:25 a.m. near the southeast corner of City Hall in Center City.

Police released video of the suspect using a red shopping cart to transport a 20-foot section of an antique brass railing away from the building. It had been cut into small sections.

Shendock was taken into custody following a separate theft incident on Jan. 6, officials said.

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker