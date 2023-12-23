The Philly Holiday Experience showcases the best of festive celebrations in the city

City Hall is all lit up and festive for the holidays! The Philly Holiday Experience brings food, lights, shopping, attractions and more to local and out-of-state visitors.

City Hall is all lit up and festive for the holidays! The Philly Holiday Experience brings food, lights, shopping, attractions and more to local and out-of-state visitors.

City Hall is all lit up and festive for the holidays! The Philly Holiday Experience brings food, lights, shopping, attractions and more to local and out-of-state visitors.

City Hall is all lit up and festive for the holidays! The Philly Holiday Experience brings food, lights, shopping, attractions and more to local and out-of-state visitors.

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Philly Holiday Experience brings the best of festive celebrations to City Hall with food, lights, shopping, attractions and more.

The experience brings the best holiday attractions to guests local and out-of-state.

"Philly's all about culture, and experiences and community. I've seen many new things ever since I came to Philly. My hometown was really small...being here and seeing like a lot of different things it was just all an amazing experience," said Ian Hyland of Salisbury, Maryland.

Action News Community Journalist brothers Matteo and Nick Iadonisi took to City Hall to capture the cheerful events.

For more information on The Philly Holiday experience, check out their website.