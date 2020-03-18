COVID-19 cases climb to 34 in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA -- During a news conference Wednesday, Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley announced 16 additional cases of the coronavirus in Philadelphia.The additional cases bring the number of confirmed cases in the city to 34. The statewide total climbed to at least 133 on Wednesday.Of the 34 cases in Philadelphia, 19 were between ages of 20-39, 10 between ages of 40-59 and five over the age of 60, officials said.Officials said they are working on a drive-through testing site in South Philadelphia near Citizens Bank Park."The City of Philadelphia is working with the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania to stand up testing sites for COVID-19 coronavirus. Details about these sites are still being finalized to ensure the safety of anyone tested and the staff that will work at them," said a city spokesperson.Anyone who has symptoms of the coronavirus is urged to contact their healthcare provider first.Officials said they are awaiting test results on many other cases and are working with 144 people who have been exposed to people with this infection to monitor for symptoms.Residents with medical questions can call the Greater Philadelphia Coronavirus Helpline at 1-800-722-7112. The helpline, free and available 24/7.Residents can also get COVID-19 updates sent to their phones. Text COVIDPHL to 888-777 to receive free alerts with information and updates from the Health Department.