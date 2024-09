Philadelphia corrections officer dies on duty, no foul play involved

Philadelphia corrections officer dies on duty, no foul play involved

Philadelphia corrections officer dies on duty, no foul play involved

Philadelphia corrections officer dies on duty, no foul play involved

Philadelphia corrections officer dies on duty, no foul play involved

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia law enforcement community is mourning one of its own.

Chopper 6 was over a procession for the fallen corrections officer Robert Gibbs at police headquarters.

Officials say Gibbs collapsed while working in the Detention Center's Prison Health Services Wing on Friday morning.

Medics administered aid, but Gibbs didn't make it.

We are told no foul play is involved.

Gibbs was 62 years old and had been a corrections officer since 1994.