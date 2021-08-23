Council President Darrell Clarke on gun violence, poverty, 2023 mayoral race

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- New census data shows Philadelphia and other metropolitan areas in Pennsylvania have gained population while rural, predominantly white areas have seen a decline in the past decade.
Philadelphia City Council President Darrell Clarke talks about what that means for federal funding, representation and influence in Congress.
He also talks about the city's plans to reduce the amount of poverty and gun violence, shares his thoughts on vaccine mandates and addresses speculation about his potential plans for a 2023 mayoral run.
