Police say a 7-year-old girl was thrown from one of the cars and is in critical condition at Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.

3 children injured in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard in Somerton

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Three children were injured in a nasty two-vehicle crash Tuesday in Philadelphia's Somerton neighborhood.

It happened around 6 p.m. at the intersection of Roosevelt Boulevard and Southampton Road.

Police say a 7-year-old girl was thrown from one of the cars and is in critical condition at Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.

A 4-year-old girl and an 11-year-old girl were also rushed to the hospital in stable condition.

A 32-year-old man suffered minor injuries.

There's no word yet on what caused the crash.