Trending down: Homicides and shootings decrease in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The homicide rate in Philadephia stands at 134 as of Monday, down 14% compared to last year.

Everyone from law enforcement to volunteers agree any movement in the right direction is positive, but by no means is this a win for the city.

Too many people are getting shot and too many are losing their lives.

"We are never going to stop until we get that number down to zero, but we are encouraged by what we're seeing this year," says Sergeant Eric Gripp of the Philadelphia Police Department.

Police say with this decrease in the homicide rate also comes an increase in solved cases.

"Our clearance rate is at approximately 65% this year. Last year we were at 50%," said Gripp. "A big part of us solving these cases is having people come forward."

Citywide, shootings are down 18.4% compared to last year.

"When people are thinking of doing a terrible crime and they believe they are going to get caught, they don't do it," says District Attorney Larry Krasner.

Krasner says more investments in forensic technology to help solve crime will further decrease the violent crime rate. Swift justice acts as a major deterrent.

"There's no more important decision for this city to join scientific and modern enforcement when it comes to gun violence," said Krasner.

"This is an investment that has been estimated to be between $50 million and $150 million and it is worth every penny."

Sister Taleah Taylor of the anti-violence program City of Dreams Coalition says the root causes of violence must be addressed for drastic change.

"Us as parents, as leaders and community activists, we need to be in these streets holding these people accountable," says Sister Taleah Taylor.

Taylor says there are still issues on the horizon, citing a lack of resources for communities, absent parents and poverty.

"I make no mistake, it's getting hot out here and it's going to be back to the same shenanigans again," she said.

Unfortunately, the number of children shot remains stagnant at 52 this year. Everyone can agree, more work needs to be done.

