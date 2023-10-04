Chopper 6 over Germantown Avenue following overnight crab theft on Oct. 4, 2023.

184 cases of crab clusters worth $73,000 stolen from trailer in Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Dozens of cases of crab clusters worth thousands of dollars were stolen from a trailer in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to the 1800 block of Germantown Avenue around 1:45 a.m. where they found a tractor-trailer door open.

The operator, who was asleep in the vehicle at the time of the theft, told officers 184 cases (30 pounds) of crab clusters were stolen.

The crabs were valued at $73,000, according to police.

Investigators say the container was locked with a metal seal and a padlock.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.