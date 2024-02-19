Police said the suspects' white Dodge Durango was reported as stolen

4 in custody after attempted carjacking, police chase ends with crash in Northeast Philadelphia

Police say they first started chasing a white Dodge Durango with suspects believed to be involved in an attempted carjacking near Friends Hospital.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Four people are in custody after an attempted carjacking and police pursuit in Northeast Philadelphia Sunday night.

The chase ended with a wreck at the intersection of Roosevelt Boulevard and Whitaker Avenue around midnight, when the Durango crashed into a Ford Explorer.

Action News talked to one of the people in that civilian car.

Police said the suspects' white Dodge Durango was reported as stolen.

At least one of the suspects taken into custody was armed.