PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A police chase early Monday morning ended with a driver being arrested and a female passenger being injured.

Police said they were in pursuit of the car when the driver lost control and crashed into a utility pole.

It happened around 3 a.m. at the intersection of Richmond Street and Alleghany Avenue in Philadelphia's Port Richmond neighborhood.

There has been no word on the female passenger and her condition.