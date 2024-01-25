Family unharmed as police investigate suspicious arson, shooting in Hunting Park

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating after authorities say someone lit a home on fire as a gun battle happened in the street in Philadelphia's Hunting Park early Thursday morning.

The whole thing nearly turned into a family tragedy but luckily no one was injured.

Investigators discovered a gas can that they think was used to set the fire outside the home around 3:30 a.m. in the 3800 block of North Marshall Street. While the fire was able to be extinguished, police say the house was also shot up with bullets.

They also found 25 spent bullet casings, which appear to have been fired from two weapons.

Three adults and three children inside the home at the time missed being hit by the bullets.

Detectives are searching for the shooters and the arsonist.