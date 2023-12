Unidentified man found shot to death in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion section

Philadelphia police are investigating a murder after a man was found shot to death in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion section.

Philadelphia police are investigating a murder after a man was found shot to death in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion section.

Philadelphia police are investigating a murder after a man was found shot to death in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion section.

Philadelphia police are investigating a murder after a man was found shot to death in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion section.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a murder after a man was found shot to death in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion section.

The man was found on the 2900 block of Westmont Street near North 30th Street around 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

He didn't have any identification on him so police don't know his name. They also don't have ballistic evidence or a description of the shooter(s).

The motive also is unknown.

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker