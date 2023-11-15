A man was rescued from the Delaware River early Wednesday morning after running from police in Philadelphia's Northern Liberties neighborhood.

Man rescued from Delaware River after jumping into water while running from police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was rescued from the Delaware River early Wednesday morning after running from police in Philadelphia's Northern Liberties neighborhood.

Police said around 3:15 a.m., they stopped the man on Callowhill Street in connection to a stolen car charge. He then took off on foot and jumped into the river along Columbus Boulevard.

Authorities pulled him out after spotting him under a pier in the water.

He was taken to the hospital, where he is being checked out and while police consider charges.

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker