Man rescued from Delaware River after jumping into water while running from police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was rescued from the Delaware River early Wednesday morning after running from police in Philadelphia's Northern Liberties neighborhood.
Police said around 3:15 a.m., they stopped the man on Callowhill Street in connection to a stolen car charge. He then took off on foot and jumped into the river along Columbus Boulevard.
Authorities pulled him out after spotting him under a pier in the water.
He was taken to the hospital, where he is being checked out and while police consider charges.
