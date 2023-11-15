WATCH LIVE

Man rescued from Delaware River after jumping into water while running from police

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 10:34AM
A man was rescued from the Delaware River early Wednesday morning after running from police in Philadelphia's Northern Liberties neighborhood.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was rescued from the Delaware River early Wednesday morning after running from police in Philadelphia's Northern Liberties neighborhood.

Police said around 3:15 a.m., they stopped the man on Callowhill Street in connection to a stolen car charge. He then took off on foot and jumped into the river along Columbus Boulevard.

Authorities pulled him out after spotting him under a pier in the water.

He was taken to the hospital, where he is being checked out and while police consider charges.

