Councilmember's bill looks to alter Philly youth curfew amid ongoing gun violence

The current curfew says 16 to 17-year-olds can stay out until midnight.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- As authorities continue to search for more suspects in the South Street mass shooting, city officials, police leaders, business owners and residents are all working to stop the senseless ongoing gun violence.

Some city lawmakers are pushing to not just modify, but also make the city's youth curfew more uniform.

The goal is to make it even easier to enforce and get kids off streets that are riddled with crime.

The current curfew says 16 to 17-year-olds can stay out until midnight, those 14 to 15 until 10 p.m., and 13 and under until 9:30 p.m.

Councilmember Kathy Gilmore Richardson says the bill she plans to introduce at Thursday morning's council meeting would keep the curfew at 9:30 a.m. for those 13 and under, but move it to 10 p.m. for everyone else under the age of 18.

"Just days ago we saw three teenagers who were shot in North Philadelphia and that was right going into the hours where they should've been in the house," Richardson said. "So we have to have a uniform time to make it easier to enforce."

Richardson says from the beginning of the year to April 20, there have been 595 curfew violations.

The majority of those minors are being taken to the newly opened curfew centers.

There is a push to open more curfew centers by the end of summer.

