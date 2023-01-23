Hit-and-run crashes hours apart kill woman in South Philadelphia, man riding bike in Kensington

Anyone with information about these deadly hit-and-run crashes is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating two separate deadly hit-and-runs within the span of three hours Sunday night in Philadelphia.

South Philly Hit-and-Run

The first hit-and-run occurred shortly after 5:30 p.m. as a 44-year-old woman was walking across the street in the pouring rain, according to Philadelphia police.

It happened on the 600 block of Oregon Avenue in South Philadelphia.

Police say the woman was struck by the driver of a silver SUV who fled eastbound on Oregon Avenue after the crash.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Neighbors say cars drive way too fast on Oregon Avenue.

"This corner is crazy," said South Philadelphia resident Paula Greco. "They don't stop for lights. They keep going. This is a constant thing."

Police say there are surveillance cameras along the busy road that could help in their investigation.

Kensington Hit-and-Run

Just hours later, a man riding his bicycle was struck by the driver of a white box van, police said.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. on the 1900 block of North Howard Street in Kensington.

Police say the man, said to be in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the van fled northbound on Howard Street, according to police.

Neither victim has been identified at this time.

