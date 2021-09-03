Fatal Kensington shooting leaves 2 men dead

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two men were shot and killed Friday morning in the Kensington section of Philadelphia.It happened around 5:20 a.m. on the 1800 block of Tusculum Street.Police say both victims, one in his 30s and the other in his 20s, were shot multiple times. They were pronounced dead at the scene.Police say they found two handguns and eight shell casings at the scene.Detectives are investigating if the victims shot each other.