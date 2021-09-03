double homicide

Fatal Kensington shooting leaves 2 men dead

Police are investigating if the two victims shot each other.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

2 men found shot to death in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two men were shot and killed Friday morning in the Kensington section of Philadelphia.

It happened around 5:20 a.m. on the 1800 block of Tusculum Street.

Police say both victims, one in his 30s and the other in his 20s, were shot multiple times. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they found two handguns and eight shell casings at the scene.

Detectives are investigating if the victims shot each other.

MORE TOP STORIES:









Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiafatal shootinghomicide investigationdouble homicidedouble shooting
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DOUBLE HOMICIDE
2 dead in Parkside double shooting
Man, woman killed in Brewerytown shooting
Police investigate double homicide in Edgewater Park, NJ
2 fatally shot inside Philadelphia home; child uninjured
TOP STORIES
Most of Vine Street Expressway still shut down after historic flooding
Ida spawns 7 tornadoes, historic flooding in Philadelphia region
Couple pulled from rubble after buildings collapse in Philly
AccuWeather: Floodwaters receding, sunny and nice today
Due to flooding, Philly schools switch to digital learning for Friday
7 tornadoes touched down in SE Pa. & NJ: Here's everything we know
Powerful EF-3 tornado rips through Mullica Hill, NJ community
Show More
23 deaths reported in NJ; Biden approves emergency declaration
Doctor issues warning: Do not play in floodwaters
9-month-old Afghan evacuee dies after flight to Philly
Phillies rally past Nationals 7-6, complete series sweep
Pa. National Guard rescues residents, pets from Center City apartments
More TOP STORIES News