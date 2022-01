PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a double shooting Wednesday that left two teens injured in North Philadelphia.The incident happened just after 11:30 a.m. on the 900 block of N. 11th Street.Police say a 13-year-old girl was shot once in the chest. She was transported to Temple University Hospital and is listed in critical condition.A 17-year-old male was also shot twice in the left arm and was transported to Temple University Hospital where he is listed in stable condition.No weapons have been recovered from the scene, officials say.There is no word on any arrests made at this time.