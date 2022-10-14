Man leaving work killed in drive-by shooting in North Philadelphia

Investigators learned the victim was working at the family's variety store nearby minutes before the shooting.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man who just left work was killed in a drive-by shooting in North Philadelphia, according to police.

Police in the area of the 2200 block of West Berks Street heard gunshots around 8 p.m. Thursday.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 33-year-old male victim in the front passenger seat of a Ford SUV suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he died of his injuries.

Investigators learned the victim was working at the family's variety store nearby.

After he and other family members closed the store for the night at 8 p.m., the victim walked to the parked SUV.

As he was entering the front passenger seat, police say someone in a sedan traveling eastbound on Berks Street fired several shots striking the victim and the parked vehicle.

The 33-year-old man was struck in the head, chest and torso.

Police believe he was the intended target.

They say cameras captured the incident.

Investigators are continuing to search for the shooter.