Caught on video: Group of drivers cause chaos in Philly's Spring Garden neighborhood

Viewer video shows the smoking rubber and dangerous driving near the Philadelphia Museum of Art on Saturday at 11 p.m.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A group of drivers caused chaos in Philadelphia's Spring Garden section this weekend.

Philadelphia police say there were several hundred cars in this car meet. They did not make any arrests.

This is not the first time it's happened in the city.

Action News has covered multiple incidents over the past few years around Philadelphia, including in the fall of 2021 outside City Hall.

Following the City Hall incident, the mayor released a statement saying that they were working with the police department to ensure that these reckless incidents didn't happen in the future.

Some of the neighbors in Fairmount say it took too long for police to respond on Saturday night.

Officers were called in and eventually were able to disperse the vehicles and the crowd.

No one was injured.