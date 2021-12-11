Eagles using Bye Week to heal, tweak gameplan for playoff run

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Well, it's the "Bye Week" for the Birds, but that doesn't mean we can't talk about them!After all, everyone is talking about that guy Gardner with the mustache, and I don't mean Jim Gardner. Gardner Minshew played so well; the town is a flutter about whether we have a quarterback controversy.Listen, we know Philadelphia always loves the backup quarterback. I for one am somebody who doesn't think anyone should lose a job due to injury. Jalen Hurts intrigues me, and I'd like to see them stick with him the rest of the season and see where this thing goes. And they will, unless of course it goes South.Right now, the Eagles are only a half game out of a playoff spot. And they play Washington, a team they're chasing, twice here in the last four games of the season, all in the Division.The Birds' "Bye" comes at the best possible time.It's the latest one you can get in the season; a chance to rest up those banged-up bodies.Hurts is not the only one injured right now; Jason Kelce is hobbled, Boston Scott, Miles Sanders, the list could go on and on.It also gives the coaching staff the chance to really study some film and try and fix what ails them, without the pressure of game planning.So, I sit here pretty optimistic with how things are looking. And I can bet I'll feel the same way when I talk to you next week. After all, the Birds aren't playing.