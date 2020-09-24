sports flash

What is wrong with Carson Wentz and how the Eagles can get him right

The burning question in Philadelphia right now is what is wrong with Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz.
The numbers are ugly: 64.4 passer rating, second-worst in the NFL, and a league-leading 5 turnovers (4 INTs, 1 fumble lost).


The 0-2 Birds need Wentz to figure things out, and quick.

Jeff Skversky has some advice for QB1 in this week's 6abc Sports Flash.


Fans might be losing faith in Wentz, but the QB remains confident as ever.

"It's another week; it's on to the next one," Wentz said of his play. "I'm as confident in myself and this team as I've ever been. I don't waver and I don't see this team wavering."

Things may be bad now, but there is a lot of football still to be played. Wentz hopes to get the team back on the right track Sunday vs. the winless Bengals and rookie QB Joe Burrow.
