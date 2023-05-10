Philadelphia Eagles star Fletcher Cox donates K9 dog Narco to NJ police

Narco is trained in the detection of cocaine, crack cocaine, methamphetamine, ecstasy, and heroin.

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Eagles Pro Bowl Defensive Tackle Fletcher Cox showed his support for the Atlantic City Police Department on Tuesday with a special gift.

Cox donated a narcotics K9 dog to the force.

The dog is named Narco, and he is a two-year-old Belgian Malinois.

Narco showed off his skills at the John "Sonny" Burke Canine Training Center in Corbin City.

Officials say Narco underwent an intensive, 23-week K9 training program to become a police dog.

He completed the training in March alongside his partner, Officer Adrian Nunez-Santos.

Now Narco is trained in the detection of cocaine, crack cocaine, methamphetamine, ecstasy, and heroin.

Atlantic City officials say that K9 Narco and Officer Nunez-Santos have been hard at work and have been involved in numerous cases, including eight positive indications that have resulted in the recovery and seizure of large quantities of narcotics, narcotics paraphernalia, and cash.

Because of Cox's donation, Atlantic City officials declared Tuesday as "Fletcher Cox Day."