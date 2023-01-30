'Bring out the wallet:' Eagles fans load up on new Super Bowl gear

"This is like a tradition now. Three months ago when the Phillies won, we were here too," said fan Vince Falchetta Sr.

A lot of people tried to hit the stores early in search of any NFC Championship or Super Bowl merchandise that was still available.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Eagles fans flooded stores early Monday in search of the newest team gear after the Birds won the NFC Championship on Sunday.

"I'm always in a good mood," said fan Carl Pfefferle.

Eagles fans had a lot to be happy about while shopping at Rally House in Roxborough. Some enjoyed sharing Super Bowl memories.

"The first time I was still in college, that's how long ago that was. And then you got 2004, 2017, and now. You might as well enjoy it while it's here because like I said, it doesn't come around," Pfefferle said.

A lot of people tried to hit the stores early in search of any NFC Championship merchandise that was still available.

"Slim pickings, it's a Philly thing, can't find nothing. We'll walk out of here with something though. It's a Philly thing," said fans Nate Colman & Joanne Taylor.

They found a couple of T-shirts.

Other fans will be back as more deliveries arrive each day.

"This is like a tradition now. Three months ago when the Phillies won, we were here too," said fan Vince Falchetta Sr.

"Bring out the wallet. It's one thing after another," said fan Joe Falchetta.

Action News also caught up with fans at Dick's Sporting Goods in King of Prussia, which opened early for the rush.

"'I'm getting everything," said Eagles fan Benny Rosario.

There will certainly be time to load up over the next couple of weeks ahead of the big game.

"The Eagles against Andy Reid, you can't write a better story than that. Kelce brothers against each other, old coach, new coach. It's going to be phenomenal," Pfefferle said.