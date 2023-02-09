Eagles merchandise shortage ahead of Super Bowl 57

Hoodies and anything that says 'It's a Philly Thing' are also selling out.

Chestnut Hill Sports has been in business for close to 40 years, but the owners have never seen anything quite like this.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- From green dresses to Eagles shirts, all week fans have been trying to show their support for the Birds.

But some fans are squawking about no green Eagles Super Bowl jerseys as well as no patches, jerseys with holograms, and more.

They are posting their frustrations on social media stating: "lack of Eagles Super Bowl merchandise is ridiculous, huge failure" and "are there going to be midnight green Eagles jerseys with the Super Bowl patch on them?"

"It's been exciting coming in every day," said George Chiodo, co-owner of Chestnut Hill Sports. "New products are coming in every day."

"This is a huge boost for us," he said.

"He's going to his first Eagles pep rally on Friday. So we got an Eagles jersey for him," said Peter Marvin of Chestnut Hill.

Marvin's grandson, Sam, is a lucky guy since not everyone's able to score the Eagles merchandise they're looking for.

"Jerseys are very tough to get. We're out of jerseys right now," said Tom Amodie, co-owner of Chestnut Hill Sports.

"Unfortunately, the Super Bowl jerseys we haven't been able to get because I know there's a shortage of that," said Chiodo.

"They're favored to win the Super Bowl so I think everybody's jumping on board," said Chiodo. "People that are coming in are buying more than one item. It's 2, 3, 4 items."

Retailers are as frustrated as fans, saying the shortage is due in part to high demand. There was already a shortage due to supply chain issues, which caused delays in shipping.

"Getting them is a problem," said Amodie. "They come when they come."

The good news is retailers tell us they booked their winning Super Bowl merchandise one month ahead of time.

"Everything's set, we're ready. We're already scheduled to pick up our items," said Chiodo.

Action News did ask Fanatics, the company, about the lack of green jerseys, the shortages and more, but we did not hear back.