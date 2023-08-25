Philadelphia Eagles create, donate sports bras to female student-athletes

The school year hasn't started yet, but student-athletes are already training.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The school year hasn't started yet, but student-athletes are already training.

On Friday, female student-athletes at Northeast High School in Philadelphia got an essential piece of equipment and a lot of encouragement from some of the biggest names in sports.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, world champion Boxer Laila Ali, New Jersey's own World Cup soccer champion Carli Lloyd, and Philadelphia's own women's tackle football pioneer Qiana "Star" Wright joined forces for a panel discussion that preceded a giveaway of new sports bras.

They were specially created for young female athletes as part of its initiative to support girls' access to youth sports.

The all-stars on the panel echoed the idea of removing barriers that could get in the way of girls who want to play sports but don't have access to the proper equipment.

"We want to make sure that you guys hold the torch and keep it going for the future because you are the future," said Wright, who was among the first women to play tackle football.

The panel shared stories that resonated with girls who are athletes at Northeast High School.

"I couldn't imagine playing without a sports bra," said Lloyd. "It's part of your kit, right?"

Operation Warm has a mission of helping children in need, usually with items like coats and shoes.

The girls at Northeast High School are the first group to receive the FLY:FWD sports bras.

"It's an amazing feeling," said 12th-grader and student-athlete Tasnim Sabil. "The fact that we have light shined on us, especially being an inner-city school."

Laura Cunha, who also plays sports at Northeast, was encouraged by the giveaway and the panel discussion.

"It feels amazing! It makes us want to play our sports more," she said.

That's the idea because studies show girls who play sports are more likely to go to college, land competitive jobs, and achieve other dreams.

"We know that from sports you learn so much. Not only self-love and strength but teamwork," said Ali.

"I think that's the most beautiful thing about all of this. We're all here together trying to give that encouragement," said Hurts.

The FLY:FWD sports bra was specifically conceptualized and designed for female athletes, with some student-athletes as part of the pilot program that encompassed the design phase.

The Eagles are the first NFL team to support female youth athletes through the donation of sports bras.

In January, the team purchased $100,000 worth of sports bras and donated nearly 6,000 of them to Leveling the Playing Field, which provided at least one sports bra to every female athlete in need in the School District of Philadelphia.

"For me, it's just about leveling out the playing field and making sure everyone has the same opportunity," said Hurts.

The panel discussion on real issues faced by female student-athletes really struck a chord with 10th-grade athlete Zaidelis Andujar.

"The uniforms, how it can be uncomfortable for girls," she said. "And I know we all go through that as female athletes. I really appreciate this event and I'm loving it here."

The sports bra giveaway is also in recognition of Women's Equality Day, which is on August 26.

The Eagles say it's part of their ongoing commitment to increase girls' access to sports.