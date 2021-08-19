sports flash

Eagles welcome preseason, Patriots challenge to prep for season

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- After days of joint practices, the Philadelphia Eagles will host the New England Patriots in preseason action Thursday night.

While the preseason is often dismissed as meaningless, it has proved invaluable for the young Eagles as they evaluate a roster in transition.

A full offseason should benefit quarterback Jalen Hurts, the receivers on the roster and the overall team's understanding of what new head coach Nick Siriani wants to do this season.


Ducis Rodgers breaks down the merits of the Eagles' preseason in this week's Sports Flash.
