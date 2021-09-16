sports flash

Was Eagles' Week 1 rout a mirage or a sign of things to come?

By
Was Eagles' Week 1 rout a mirage or a sign of things to come?

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Eagles sure surprised us all in Week 1, didn't they?

Not necessarily that they won, but how they won.

Remember, the Birds were 3.5-point underdogs on the road but delivered a 26-point shellacking, their most lopsided margin of victory since the NFC Championship Game in 2018!

Last week I posed a bunch of questions about this team. There were so many unknowns going into the season.

In one game, how many were answered?
First, is Jalen Hurts up to the task of leading this football team?

I think you can say absolutely.

He was the fifth-highest performing quarterback in fantasy football last week, going 27 for 35, for 264 yards, and 3 touchdowns, along with 62 yards on the ground.

More importantly? No turnovers.


What will a Nick Sirianni coached team look like?

Well, we learned, they'll play hard, and have a ton of energy, just like their coach.

What's a successful season?

Well, if it is wins and losses, the Birds are well on their way.
By beating the 49ers on Sunday, they'd start the season 2-0 for the first time since 2016.

So what questions are left?

Well here's my biggie - was it beginners luck? Or is THIS who the Eagles really are?
