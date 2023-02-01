Historical moment: Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes serves as inspiration to Black youth

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- When our Philadelphia Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs, history will be made. It's the first time two Black quarterbacks will go head-to-head at the Super Bowl.

To some people, it's about representation, but to others, it's an important moment in history.

"It's just historical. I love it," said Eagles fan Arthur Tribbett of Southwest Philadelphia.

From 1933 to 1946, Black men were banned from the NFL. As soon as it was lifted, Black players had an immediate impact on the game.

It wasn't until 1988 when Doug Williams became the first Black quarterback to start and win a super bowl.

Thirty-four years later, Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes will become the first two Black quarterbacks to start in the Super Bowl.

"It's part of where the game has advanced to so it's a good thing," said Kenneth Shropshire, a professor at the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School..

Kenneth Shropshire is a former athlete and specializes in the business of sports. He says there was a time when black athletes were thought to lack the skills needed for a leadership role that required more critical thinking.

"The closer you are to the ball, in any sport, the less likely that person was to be black so we didn't see a lot of black point guards, we didn't see a lot of black centers," said Shropshire.

For many football fans, this moment in history serves as an inspiration for the youth.

"For the younger Black children they can see themselves doing that when they get older," said Tribbett.

"It gives kids someone to look up to, someone to idolize," said Matt Lavelle of Washington Township, New Jersey.

"When they say, 'why are we paying attention to the skin color of these men, why don't we just say the best person gets to play'. That's where everyone wants to get to," said Shropshire.

We've come a long way but many people say there is still more work to be done, especially when it comes to hiring more Black head coaches to lead these NFL teams.