Exclusive: Jalen Hurts' father speaks about son's determination and drive

Averion Hurts said if there's one word to describe his son it would be "determined."

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts has proven he can handle high-pressure situations.

There's no reason to believe things will change just because he'll be on the biggest stage of them all.

He gets some of that "cool customer" vibe from his father, Averion Hurts.

"We're extremely proud. We're happy for just his entire journey. It's been a heck of a ride and, you know, not done yet. But it's been very humbling and it's a blessing," said Averion Hurts in an exclusive interview with Action News.

Jalen Hurts' father, Averion Hurts, speaks with Action News ahead of Super Bowl 57.

Jalen has often said being a coach's son has helped him with his development.

Has it given him any edge?

"I think being a coach's kid just means you're around football, you know, you're around a field house or whatever that sport is all the time," said Averion Hurts. "When you're a coach's kid, you know, it's a little extra stuff when you growing up because people are gonna think you're gonna get favoritism and things like that because your dad's the coach... that puts you learning to be to mature at a faster rate at a younger age."

Black quarterbacks have come a long way in the NFL since Fritz Pollard became the first to play in the league in 1923 and Doug Williams was the first to start and win a Super Bowl following the 1987 season.

Now, Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts will be the first Black QBs to face off in a Super Bowl.

It's fitting that a season which began with 11 Black QBs starting in Week 1 will end with a historic matchup.

"I think is huge," said Averion Hurts. "We understand how it was and how it's been for a long time and, you know, the narratives that used to be out there on what African American could do at the quarterback position."

Jalen's father said if there's one word to describe his son it would be determined.

"That's just him by nature. He is a very driven, very determined person. Whatever he sets his mind to he locks in on it and he goes for it," said Averion Hurts. "He's very steadfast in what he believes in and he doesn't allow any outside factors to deter him."

Jalen and the Eagles will take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 12. Click here for the latest Super Bowl 57 coverage.

