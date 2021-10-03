Eagles fans excited for season, despite tough start

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Eagles fans filled the parking lots at the stadiums in South Philadelphia Sunday, excited to have their favorite team back in town.Corey Salmon and his friends brought an oven and cooked up homemade pizza, carbo-loading before a long day of tailgating."This is actually the first go at it so I think we're doing a good job. It was a hobby during the COVID action and it turned into a tailgate thing," said Salmon.The fans are keeping the energy up after a tough lost to Dallas last week."They still suck. Dallas sucks," said Mark Fordham from South Philadelphia. "Going to this game because we had such a bad loss, I think we have something we have to prove."It's not an easy test. The Chiefs were in the Super Bowl last year and you don't have to tell Eagles fans how good of a coach Andy Reid is."You know what? This is Philadelphia and he is home. Our home. His ex home. You know what? We're gonna do it," predicted Fordham.For those with little faith in the birds, 7-year-old Taylor and 5-year-old Mikayla have a message to inspire you."We will win because the Eagles to me? They're so good! Right!? Yeah! Because I love Eagles all day," they said.