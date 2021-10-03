Philadelphia Eagles

Eagles fans excited for season, despite tough start

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Eagles fans excited for season, despite tough start

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Eagles fans filled the parking lots at the stadiums in South Philadelphia Sunday, excited to have their favorite team back in town.

Corey Salmon and his friends brought an oven and cooked up homemade pizza, carbo-loading before a long day of tailgating.

"This is actually the first go at it so I think we're doing a good job. It was a hobby during the COVID action and it turned into a tailgate thing," said Salmon.

The fans are keeping the energy up after a tough lost to Dallas last week.

"They still suck. Dallas sucks," said Mark Fordham from South Philadelphia. "Going to this game because we had such a bad loss, I think we have something we have to prove."

It's not an easy test. The Chiefs were in the Super Bowl last year and you don't have to tell Eagles fans how good of a coach Andy Reid is.

"You know what? This is Philadelphia and he is home. Our home. His ex home. You know what? We're gonna do it," predicted Fordham.

For those with little faith in the birds, 7-year-old Taylor and 5-year-old Mikayla have a message to inspire you.

"We will win because the Eagles to me? They're so good! Right!? Yeah! Because I love Eagles all day," they said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsphiladelphiaphiladelphia eagles
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
NFL Week 4 fantasy football questions and answers: 32 reporters giv...
Chiefs fan donates kidney to Eagles fan
McCoy: My only regret, not being an Eagle in my prime
Kelce brothers face off when the Chiefs visit the Eagles
TOP STORIES
Pa. man accused of murdering, assaulting co-workers in Florida
10 hospitalized after hazmat incident in Deptford
3 armed men steal $12k in Tioga-Nicetown home invasion
Passengers forced to evacuate after plane catches fire at NJ airport
What the debt ceiling is, and why you should care about it
Man shot and killed in hallway of Camden apartment building
Man dead, woman injured in Kensington double shooting
Show More
Police investigating fatal shooting in West Philadelphia
Police: Man wanted for assault on pregnant woman in South Philly
Shooting near NJ high school football game raises concerns
Police: Suspect facing several charges for Logan shooting
Community worries about high football team's safety due to old gear
More TOP STORIES News