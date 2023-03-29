'I think the fans will love it': Eagles will reintroduce kelly green jerseys this season

Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Lurie made the announcement at the NFL League Meeting Tuesday.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's official.

The fan-favorite kelly green Eagles jerseys will return.

"This is the season we will reintroduce the classy kelly green and I'm super excited, and you know I don't know what date that's gonna be but I think the fans will love it," said Lurie. "It's why we're bringing it back, we really took the feedback seriously over the years, and the first moment we could get the kelly green helmet approved we'll finally be able to see it on the field."

The Eagles switched to "midnight green" in 1996.

The Eagles in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2010, in Philadelphia. AP Photo/Miles Kennedy

The classic color only resurfaced once in 2010 to honor the Eagles 1960 championship team.

Lurie says the kelly green jersey and matching helmet will return as an alternate for the upcoming season.

It was made possible by the NFL's recent policy, allowing teams to use two different helmets.