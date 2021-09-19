Philadelphia Eagles

Eagles fans allowed to tailgate for first time in two seasons

Fans throughout the lots have high hopes for the team this season after a dominant week one performance.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Eagles fans allowed to tailgate for first time in two seasons

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Eagles home opener meant the return of sold out NFL crowds and tailgating for the first time in nearly two years in South Philadelphia, and fans were loving every second of the experience.

"I missed this. Just being with everybody, the community atmosphere of the Eagles, like the whole town getting behind the team together and it's just an awesome feeling," said Craig Rubenstein, from Newtown, Pennsylvania. He took his 9 year old son Luke to his first packed Eagles game.

Fans throughout the lots have high hopes for the team this season after a dominant week one performance.

"This (49ers) team is a little more solid, quarterback isn't the best but they're trying to market him as one of the better quarterbacks out there but I think the front four is going to bust him up a little bit," predicted Ken Knight, who lives in University City.

He was excited to watch his favorite team in person, and while masking was not requirement for the game itself, he's still kept his handy.

"Just for precautionary reasons, I don't know. If I hear someone with a dry cough, sound a little bit COVID-y, I don't know," he said.

There are some health and safety protocols still in place for Eagles games, like a mask requirement in indoor areas like bathrooms. The Wells Fargo lot is also not accepting cash, all ticketing for the game is mobile, and the Eagles are asking fans not to come if they're feeling sick.

Still, fans traveled in from all over to cheer on the Eagles.

"I just miss the energy and just the overall aura of the crowd just being crazy because that's why we love Philly right?" said Devon Mellul from Boca Raton, Florida.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportssouth philadelphiaphiladelphia eaglessports
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
NFL Week 2 fantasy football questions and answers: 32 reporters giv...
Philadelphia Eagles sign DE Josh Sweat to three-year extension
Breaking down the season opener - Postgame Show for Week 1
Wells Fargo Center parking lots to stop accepting cash
TOP STORIES
1 hospitalized after group of street racers attract large crowd
Searches continue for Gabby Petito and fiancé Brian Laundrie
Police: 3 dead, 1 injured in separate North Philly shootings
Temple Student critical after being struck by vehicle
AccuWeather: Sunny and Comfortable
Officials: 1 dead, 2 injured in Southwest Philadelphia fire
France's Notre Dame cathedral secured at last. Next: rebuild
Show More
Two teens injured in West Philadelphia shooting
Heavy police presence as protesters trickle in for DC rally
SpaceX crew successfully splashes down off Florida coast
Large in-person events return at Linc, Kimmel Center
Man killed outside of a Hunting Park 'speakeasy'
More TOP STORIES News