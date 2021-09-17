Eagles welcoming fans for home opener at Linc with safety guidelines

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles are turning the focus to welcoming fans back to Lincoln Financial Field for the home opener of the regular season.Sunday's home game against the San Francisco 49ers will be a big change from last year when games were eventually played in an empty stadium due to pandemic shutdowns."Man, I'm so ready. I love to hear people yelling and all kind of stuff," said Eagles cornerback Darius Slay. "It was kind of boring last year."The Linc opened to full capacity for this year's preseason games and attracted the largest crowds since the 2019 season.Quarterback Jalen Hurts said he's looking forward to a full stadium this season."A packed house. A game full of fans, alleged fans and passionate fans," said Hurts.When it comes to health and safety protocols, the Eagles organization is saying that if you're feeling sick, do not come to the game.Secondly, everyone, including the fully vaccinated are required to wear a mask in indoor spaces, such as club lounges, elevators and restrooms.Spectators will not need a face covering while outdoors or within a suite that is open to windows.Turning back to the game, Nick Sirianni is ready to reach a milestone - his first home game as a head coach during the regular season."I'm excited to get this home crowd behind us. What a great football city this is. Fans are the best in the NFL," Sirianni said.After the game Sunday, fans will be able to get a free ride home on SEPTA's Broad Street Line.Those rides will be from the NRG Station at the Sports Complex, beginning at 3 p.m. Sunday.