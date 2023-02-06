Philadelphia Eagles fans stocking up on Super Bowl 57 gear

"I was shopping for 'It's a Philly Thing,' but I can't seem to find it so I'm just going to wear my McNabb jersey," said one fan.

CHERRY HILL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The Super Bowl is less than a week away and Eagles fans are still picking out their game gear.

"Yeah I need another shirt," said Laurie Garcia of Cherry Hill.

"As soon as I get in the car it'll probably go on," said her husband Gary Garcia, holding his new Eagles hat.

They also picked up a hat to send to their daughter who lives in Florida.

And for some, the new designs are tough to find.

"I was shopping for 'It's a Philly Thing,' but I can't seem to find it so I'm just going to wear my McNabb jersey," said Flo Thorn of Maple Shade.

One mother's plight: trying to find merch for her tiny Eagles fans.

"Just kids gear in general, I feel like there's like a lot of onesies," said Larissa Scialabbo of Marlton. "And there's a lot of short sleeve shirts but not long sleeve shirts."

And kids' NFL gear has been in high demand, not just for the Super Bowl but over the past few years, according to officials with Rally House.

They say the past week has been a rush between these two markets filled with die-hard fans.

"It's being at the printers early the next morning," said Aaron Johnson, vice president of marketing strategy for Rally House. "It's being at the airport waiting for shipments to get in."

As you drive around, you've probably noticed vendors setting up roadside stands selling merchandise. One stand on Route 38 at Mansion Boulevard has Eagles shirts ranging from $15-25.

But law enforcement officials warn many of these pop-up stands do not sell NFL-licensed gear.

Retailers say a quick quality check can go a long way.

"The tag on the back is a little crooked, the screen print isn't fully on the t-shirt or the garment. That's where you can really tell," said Colin Novick, media producer at Rally House.

If you're looking for official merch, look for the hologram NFL logo that changes when you move it.

If the Eagles win the Super Bowl, stores like Rally House will open Sunday night with "champions" gear.

Items will likely sell out that night, but Rally House anticipates another shipment the next morning.