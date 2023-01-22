Mixed reactions: Eagles, Giants fans watch the game together in New Jersey

"We are the dividing line a little more Eagles than Giants and they all get along well," said Ricky Macaluso.

HAMILTON TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Hamilton Tap and Grill in Hamilton, New Jersey welcomed fans from both sides of Saturday night's game which was good for business.

"We are the dividing line a little more Eagles than Giants and they all get along well," said Ricky Macaluso, partner at Hamilton Tap and Grill.

"I'm walking in and I kind of was hesitating. I thought I would see a lot of Eagles fans," said Lois Kochis, from Hamilton.

In the back of the bar, there was a rehearsal dinner filled with Giants fans, including the bride and groom.

"There are only two things guaranteed to happen this weekend right, one is I'm getting married tomorrow, and two is that Danny Dimes is gonna come out there and sling the rock and win this football game tonight," said Dan Gall, from Millstone, New Jersey.

"We couldn't have bet on it that the Giants would have made the playoffs this year it just so happens. I'm just glad they didn't decide to play tomorrow when we'd miss it," said Kara Leibowitz, from Millstone, New Jersey.

In the dining area, there were plenty more Giants fans.

"Let's just say I want Saquan to get over 100 yards tonight," said Dallas Barr, from Hamilton, New Jersey.

"I think the Giants are being slept on massively. I think they're all healthy at the right time and I think that they're going to pull this one out," said Matthew Ramandi, from Barnegat, New Jersey.

Mixed in the crowd were also Eagles fans.

"We're just going to pull the beginning of that season right back into the end of the season," said Mike Raider, from Hamilton.

"We got to move on we got to get past the Giants we're ready," said Jason Wright, from Columbus, New Jersey.