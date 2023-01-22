Eagles announce ticket information for NFC Championship game

There is a four-ticket limit per household and all tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Eagles fans stock up on new gear ahead of NFC Championship. Beccah Hendrickson reports for Action News on Jan. 22, 2023.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Eagles fans were still buzzing Sunday morning after the divisional round smackdown of the New York Giants.

Some were out stocking up on new gear after the big playoff win.

"It's part of our DNA, really what it's all about," said Eddie Chung who drove down from New York to be first in line to grab a "It's A Philly Thing" shirt. "I saw a couple of the guys wearing it and it's a classic."

His drive was nothing compared to Evan Dusa who's in the Army and stationed in North Carolina. He made the eight-hour trek Saturday to attend his first-ever Eagles game.

"The stadium was crazy and it was a great experience," he said. "I might try to come up here next week."

Tickets for the NFC Championship Game will go on sale Tuesday, January 24 at 10 a.m.

Tickets can only be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com. There is a four-ticket limit per household and all tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Due to high demand, fans are encouraged to log on to Ticketmaster right at 10 a.m.

The NFC Championship game will be held at the Lincoln Financial Field on January 29 at 3 p.m. The Eagles will play the winner of the Cowboys-49ers game.