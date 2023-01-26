Philadelphia turns green ahead of Eagles NFC Championship Game

"This city is so electric, it's unbelievable. Go birds, we've got to make it, we've got to make it," said Debbie Kemp.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Eagles band got the party rolling on Thursday ahead of Sunday's NFC Championship game.

At Rittenhouse Square, hundreds lined up to get their hands on a green hot dog, t-shirt and hat, courtesy of Dietz and Watson.

If we do make it, the barricades are in place around City Hall as officials prepare for a party of epic proportions.

"We bought the tickets on StubHub back in September," said Jack McDonald.

He and his wife Terry are celebrating his retirement in Arizona at the Super Bowl with their sons and daughter-in-law.

Phans of Philly is currently booking trips. With 300 people already on the sports travel agency's pre-sale waiting list for Super Bowl tickets and hotel.

"It includes a three-night hotel stay, tailgate party, game day transportation and game day ticket," said Joe DiBiaggio.

Bill Rynkiewicz, of Ocean City, remembers back in 1981 when the Eagles played Dallas in the NFC Championship. His ticket cost a mere $11.

"Regular season games were 2/3 of that price. So the $11 was a 50% increase for playoffs," said Rynkiewicz.