Fans rush to get Eagles NFC Championship victory gear

Fans lined up outside of Clothes Quarters in Ridley to score some merch. Gina Diluzio was one of the first customers to get inside.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- All week, fans were confident the Eagles would crush the 49ers. And boy were they right!

Now it's time to get another Super Bowl win!

For Zack McNair, he was overseas in 2018. On Sunday, he was lucky to be home, so he had to go all out.

"I had to watch the last Eagles championship from the outside looking. I'm in the military. I was overseas. I watched in a large room in Africa. I'm embracing Kelce's Mummer, I had to buy it," said McNair.

After celebrations at Xfinity Live! died down, it was time for people to get their NFC Championship gear.

"Eagles are Philly sports, they are the backbone City of Brotherly Love," said Diluzio.

Then in Roxborough, Rally House reopened to fans after the game. Tables were stacked with t-shirts until they sold out.

Several Dick's Sporting Goods are expected to re-open early on Monday at 7 a.m.

