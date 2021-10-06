Nick Sirianni, Eagles 'working like crazy' to tackle problem with penalties

Philadelphia Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A big focus this week for the Philadelphia Eagles is cutting down on the penalties as they prepare for the Carolina Panthers.

Action News' Jeff Skversky has learned that Nick Sirianni had a hard talk with the team in a meeting on Monday, and the Eagles head coach was yelling more than he ever has before.

Sirianni even admitted sometimes a change in tone and delivery can help fix the issues, along with changing the coaching style and techniques used at practice.
Ron Jaworski previews the Birds' Week 5 matchup vs. the Carolina Panthers.


"The penalties are a big problem and we're still ticked off about them. We're still working like crazy to get those fixed...I'm the head football coach. I know my responsibility. I know what I'm responsible for, and every product out there is my responsibility," said Sirianni.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts believes the Eagles are only four plays away from having a completely different season. The plays he's referring to are touchdowns being taken off the board due to penalties. Eagles had three erased in Sunday's loss to the Chiefs.

Hurts reiterated that the Eagles are close to putting it all together.

"It's going to click, and when it does it will be real pretty," Hurts says.

The QB's teammates agree that the issues are mental and more focus will fix their issues.

Right tackle Lane Johnson, who missed Sunday's game against Kansas City, missed practice Wednesday as he continues to deal with a personal issue.

Sirianni couldn't say one way or another if Johnson will play against the Panthers this week.

If Johnson does not play Sunday, there's a good possibility Jordan Mailata will start at right tackle if he's feeling better. Mailata was limited in practice after missing time with a right knee injury.

