Sirianni: Attention to detail is key to an Eagles victory

"We are still not where we want to be and we're still not good enough," Eagles center Jason Kelce said.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- There was no grandiose team speech from Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni on Wednesday, unlike last week's famous flower metaphor.

Sirianni kept it simple and reminded his players of what worked last week leading up to their big win against Detroit, which was attention to detail and sharp practices.

"Today it was really more so we just talked about last week and the practice that we had, the practice intensity that we had last week, the attention to detail last week," Sirianni said.

"So just a reminder with the attention to detail, pay attention to the detail and also the practice intensity, and just a reminder of what worked for us last week.

"We have a couple guys on this staff -- Jim Bob Cooter worked with Peyton Manning for a long time. [Eagles wide receivers coach] Aaron Moorehead played wide receiver for Peyton, and then I coached for Mike McCoy, and Mike McCoy was Peyton Manning's offensive coordinator. Mike would always say, and these guys confirmed it, that Peyton was always like, 'I'm full speed to the snap.'

"I don't know if that is exactly the words he used, so we talked a little bit about that just so we had the attention to detail and the crispness when we walk in here for this walk-through today."

There's no question that the Eagles hope to grow from their blowout against the Lions come Sunday at home against the Los Angeles Chargers.

"We are still not where we want to be and we're still not good enough," Eagles center Jason Kelce said.

The Eagles can grow a little bit more Sunday by winning their first game at home of the season.
